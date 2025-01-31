Gov. Newsom Served With Recall Petition Calling For His Removal Following L.A. Fires Catastrophe

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during an announcement of “LA Rises,” a new public-private philanthropic initiative to support Los Angeles area wildfire recovery during a press conference at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on January 28, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:40 AM – Friday, January 31, 2025

California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom has been served a recall petition to remove him from office following outrage regarding the Southern California fires.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Newsom (D-Calif.) was served a petition in efforts to remove him from office. However, this is not the first time that the Golden State governor has faced attempts to recall him.

The most recent petition was brought by California resident Randy Economy’s organization “Saving California,” and it has reportedly been co-signed by at least 105 people — which exceeds the 50 signatures required to begin the recall process.

The petition cited concerns over Newsom’s leadership, or rather, lack thereof, during the ongoing Los Angeles fires.

The details of the recall include Newsom’s unsuccessful efforts in overseeing crime, growing homelessness, rampant drug use, and the rising cost of living in California — while having some of the highest taxes in the nation. They also noted that under the governor, tax funds are being appropriated toward political agendas rather than addressing urgent crises that negatively affect residents.

Newsom has also faced pressure for backing a special legislative session to block President Donald Trump’s “agenda” as his state goes up in flames.

“While our state was burning, Newsom focused on ‘Trump-proofing’ California — spending taxpayer dollars on unnecessary political efforts instead of tackling the urgent wildfire disaster,” a post on Saving California’s Instagram page reads.

Newsome must recognize the proposition by February 7th. It must be also recognized by California’s secretary of state. If the Saving California group collects around 1.3 million signatures over a period of 160 days — the recall question must then be printed on the November ballot.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!