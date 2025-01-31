GOP Missouri Senator Expresses Worry That Gabbard’s Nomination ‘May Be In Jeopardy’

(L) Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO). (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) / (R) Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of National Intelligence, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:18 AM – Friday, January 31, 2025

Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley stated that Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination for the role of director of national intelligence is at risk after revealing that some of his Republican colleagues are contemplating voting against her.

Advertisement

“I’m worried by what I hear from some of my Republican colleagues. I’m worried that her nomination may be in jeopardy,” Hawley said on Thursday. “And I’m just worried about what that will mean.”

Gabbard had her confirmation hearing on Thursday, where Senators continuously badgered her for what they referred to as previously “spreading Russian propaganda” regarding Ukrainian bioweapon labs, and her refusal to condemn Edward Snowden, who leaked classified documents in 2013 that revealed illegal and unconstitutional operations taking place within the U.S. government — including mass surveillance on Americans.

During the hearing, Gabbard stated: “You will hear lies and smears that challenge my loyalty to and love for our country. Those who oppose my nomination imply that I’m loyal to something or someone other than God, my own conscience, and the Constitution of the United States.”

“Accusing me of being Trump’s puppet, Putin’s puppet, Assad’s puppet, a guru’s puppet, Modi’s puppet, not recognizing the absurdity of simultaneously being the puppet of five different puppet masters. I have no love for Assad or any dictator,” Gabbard continued.

“The fact is what truly unsettles my political opponents is I refuse to be their puppet,” Gabbard added.

Gabbard, a former representative from Hawaii, left the Democratic party before ultimately ending up with the GOP.

Sources say that Republican Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) are all unsure whether they will vote to confirm Gabbard.

Senator Young revealed that he thought it was interestingly “notable” that Gabbard refused to acknowledge Snowden’s efforts causing “tremendous damage to national security,” in his own words.

Gabbard can only afford three defections within the Republican party, assuming all Democrats vote against her confirmation.

Political analyst Robert Collins of Dillard University added: “She (Gabbard) is probably the most vulnerable of all the Trump nominees. It will come down to the moderate Republicans like Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. The same Republicans that had issues with Pete Hegseth have issues with Gabbard, and of course, Hegseth just barely made it through with a 50-50 vote. I think if she keeps Cassidy, she will be confirmed. If she loses Cassidy, then she’s in trouble. Right now, she appears headed for a very narrow but successful confirmation vote.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!