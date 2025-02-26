Gov. Newsom Launches Another Podcast, Discussing The Democrat Party And MAGA Movement

California Gov. Gavin Newsom campaigns for President Joe Biden at the Van Buren County Democratic Party’s “BBQ for Biden-Harris” event on July 4, 2024 (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:24 PM – Wednesday, February 26, 2025

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he will be launching a new podcast called “This is Gavin Newsom,” reportedly featuring both Democrat and Republican commentators.

The new podcast will be the second “show” that Newsom (D-Calif.) hosts, as he is also a co-host on the podcast “Politickin” alongside former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, and their friend and agent Doug Hendrickson.

According to sources, Newsom’s newest podcast is said to be in response to the rising number of supporters President Donald Trump has gained after appearing on different podcasts during his 2024 presidential campaign — as more Americans turn to alternative sources of media while mainstream news outlets continue to decline in viewership.

The California governor’s new show is marketed as a way for Newsom to have transparent conversations regarding the future of the Democrat party, while also better “understanding” the motivations of the “MAGA” movement.

“We already know what our disagreements are with the MAGA movement. I want to understand what the motivations are, the legitimacy of those motivations, and just really understand where people are coming from,” Newsom stated. “If we’re not trying to understand their motivations, we will be victims of their motivations.”

“At the same time, I want Democrats to come on and sort of challenge where we are on a lot of these issues,” Newsom continued. “And so I’m asking the same questions you’re asking of me: Where the hell is the Democratic Party? What are we doing? Who are we? Where are we going? What’s the path back? I’m having the exact same conversations, and I just thought it’d be a hell of a lot more interesting to do it publicly and to do it as honestly as I can.”

Meanwhile, critics of Newsom argue that the governor is “focusing on yet another podcast while his state circles the drain.” California is still rebuilding from Los Angeles County’s devastating fires, as well as dealing with its growing homelessness issue and rising crime rates. The Golden State also has the highest individual income tax burden — leading residents to move elsewhere in the last few years.

“Gavin, maybe talk about this?” one commenter responded, featuring photos of the growing homelessness crisis plaguing California.

“I’m sure his 25 loyal listeners will tune in to each episode. Also, which governors do you know have their own podcasts? They don’t, because they are busy doing their jobs…unlike Gavin Newsom,” another online user added.

Newsom has also appeared on other podcasts previously, such as “The Adam Carolla Show” — which set the record as the “most downloaded podcast” as judged by Guinness World Records in 2011.

