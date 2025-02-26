It Is Time We Rethink The United Nations – For The Survival Of The U.S.

A person walks past the UN logo at UN headquarters on February 8 , 2024, in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Commentary by Mike Allers Jr.

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The United States is the leader of the free world, the most powerful country on earth, and in all of history. The U.N. hates these facts. Europe has never quite gotten over the birth of the USA, the Middle East hates us, China and North Korea want us out of the way. But they all want our money. They want us weak- and then they have the gall to lecture us in how we conduct world affairs.

Advertisement

The United Nation’s collective budget is a little over 3 billion a year, the U.S. contributes around 1.5 billion, accounting for a little over one third of the U.N.’s budget. We keep the organization afloat. Just like NATO, the other nations expect America to cover the check, and play us for suckers. We handle most peacekeeping operations. We contribute to end world poverty, while our own citizens wallow in poverty at home. The world looks at us as their piggy bank. Which is why they direct the world’s migrants and refugees here-our resources are being drained from our own nation like a slow-bled hog-all in the name of global unity.

When we are lectured by the world by trying to usher in peace in Ukraine, remember it was the United Nations that tried to hold back our grieving nation as we declared war on the terrorists who killed our friends and neighbors and fellow Americans in the war on terror. It was the United Nations who tried to condemn Israel, after their people endured the biggest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. It is the UN, who emboldens China while trying to put shackles on western economies in the name of climate change and false bleeding heart crusades. The United Nations was created to build a more peaceful world. Instead, it seems beholden to bad actors, extreme rhetoric, and war lords who want to ignite World War III at any cost.

In the modern world, we can bring peace via a post on X or by hopping on a jet. We do not need a single gathering place to hold the line, and we do not need to be the primary funder of our biggest critic, let alone allow it on our soil. If Nations are to remain united, they must chip in for real world peace. They must support individual unity, and sovereignty. But if their mission is to blow up the west, and dismantle our nation as we pursue the greater good, then the U.N. should join it’s predecessor, the League of Nations, in the dust bin of history. That body didn’t stop world war, and neither does this one. It is time to put America First. The U.N. office building seems like the perfect spot to house New York’s homeless. All in the name of the greater good, right?

Views expressed by guest commentators may not reflect the views of OAN or its affiliates.)

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!