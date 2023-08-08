Gov. Greg Abbott Signs ‘Save Women’s Sports Act’

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:55 PM – Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Governor Greg Abbott held a ceremony in Denton, Texas, where he signed Senate Bill 15. The legislation concerns collegiate athletes in the state of Texas who compete on sports teams segregated by players’ “biological sex.”

Advertisement

On Monday, the governor signed the contentious bill, which is also referred to as the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” that is scheduled to go into effect in September of this year.

Abbott (R-Texas) celebrated the signing at the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame at Texas Woman’s University.

Riley Gaines, a spokesperson for the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) swim team, was also present at the ceremony.

“This is huge news, not only for Texans, but for girls across the country,” said Gaines.

The “Save Women’s Sports Act” forbids transgender-identifying athletes from competing on college sports teams that do not match their own biological sex, which stems from legislation that was passed two years ago.

In May, the governor also signed a law that bans sex reassignment surgery and hormone blockers for minors, referred to as “gender-affirming care” to more progressive individuals.

Both bills will reportedly go into effect at the beginning of September.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts