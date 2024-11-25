GOP Capitol Hill Staffers Consider Second Mayorkas Impeachment

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas holds a press conference at a U.S. Border Patrol station on January 08, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:20 PM – Monday, November 25, 2024

According to a report by the Washington Times, GOP staffers are discussing a second impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, hoping to block him from holding office in the future.

Mayorkas was impeached by House Republicans in February, but the Senate, led by Democrats, declined to hold a trial.

However, with Republicans expected to hold a 53-49 Senate majority in the 119th Congress, GOP aides are considering increased accountability, even if it means impeaching and convicting Mayorkas after he leaves office.

“Staff people are talking about it among themselves,” a longtime Republican aide told the Times. “Every time you think you’ve seen the most ridiculous possible thing his department has done, they manage to top it.”

A two-thirds vote is needed for conviction in the Senate.

Nevertheless, some officials are also arguing that a second impeachment would not be sufficient.

Former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) acting commissioner Mark Morgan told the New York Times that the Justice Department’s perjury charges against Mayorkas would be more appropriate in comparison to an impeachment.

“He was intentionally misleading the American people and hiding the magnitude of the chaos and lawlessness at the border and its impact on our country’s safety and national security,” Morgan told the Times. “He should be held accountable for those lies.”

A May investigation by the House Homeland Security Committee found that during Mayorkas’ leadership, more than 11.5 million illegal immigrants—including 2 million “gotaways”—have crossed the border and flooded the United States.

However, according to President-elect Donald Trump, who maintains that he has been in talks with top border officials with direct knowledge of the situation, there could be more than 20 million illegals now residing in the country.

“He oversees the border. He is the secretary of Homeland Security. He is Mr. Border Security. All of this falls under his responsibility. Nobody has been held accountable, and he is the accountable party,” Emilio Gonzalez, former chief of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said of Mayorkas to the Times.

