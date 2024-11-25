Biden Staffers Confirm He Will Attend Trump’s January Inauguration

President Joe Biden checks his watch as he steps out onto the balcony of the White House to view the fireworks over the National Mall during a 4th of July event on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:57 PM – Monday, November 25, 2024

The White House announced that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20th.

“The president promised that he would attend the inauguration of whomever won the election,” stated Andrew Bates, a White House senior deputy press secretary.

“He and the first lady are going to honor that promise and attend the inauguration. He views that as an important demonstration of commitment to our democratic values, and to honoring the will of the people, as we continue to provide an orderly and effective transition,” he continued.

The current White House chief of staff Jeff Zients has already met with the incoming White House chief of staff Susie Wiles on multiple occasions, confirming his attendance, Bates noted.

Biden’s nod to a peaceful transfer of power follows after characterizing Trump as a “threat to democracy.” Vice President Kamala Harris has also claimed that Trump is all “about fascism.”

Biden previously hosted Trump at the White House earlier this month, promising a transfer of power “as smooth as it can get,” with the two men shaking hands and posing together while White House photographers captured photos.

“We’re looking forward to having, like we said, a smooth transition. We’ll do everything we can to make sure you’re accommodated, what you need, and we’re going to get a chance to talk about some of that today,” Biden stated during Trump’s visit. “Welcome back.”

Despite Trump and Biden’s past political rivalry, Trump thanked the current president for initiating the warm welcome.

“Politics is tough, and it’s, in many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate very much a transition that’s so smooth. It’ll be as smooth as it can get. And I very much appreciate that, Joe,” Trump responded.

