Georgia Grand Jury Recommended Charges Against Sens. Lindsey Graham, Kelly Loeffler, David Perdue, And Multiple Trump Allies

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

10:58 AM – Friday, September 8, 2023

A Georgia judge released the findings of the special purpose grand jury that investigated former President Donald Trump’s actions following the 2020 election.

The report reveals that the grand jury recommended charges against South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Georgia Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis chose not to charge any of these three when she returned the indictment against Trump in her racketeering case.

The special grand jury also recommended charges against Trump advisor Boris Epshteyn and former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

All of the individuals Willis charged last month alongside Trump were on the list identified by the special grand jury as well.

The special purpose grand jury was seated in 2022 and conducted a nearly eight-month investigation. This grand jury did not have indictment power, but Willis has said she needed its subpoena power to compel testimony from witnesses who may not have otherwise cooperated.

The report indicated that the 26-person panel heard testimony from more than 75 witnesses.

