‘Full Metal Jacket’ Star Kevyn Major Howard Passes Away At 69

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:37 AM – Sunday, February 16, 2025

Kevyn Major Howard, known for his role as Rafterman in “Full Metal Jacket,” has passed away at age 69.

Howard reportedly passed away on Friday. The cause of death has not yet been determined, however, the actor had been in the hospital for weeks due to respiratory problems.

According to TMZ, Howard had been surrounded by friends and family when he died.

His first major film role was in 1980 in “The Serial,” starring Martin Moll and Tuesday Weld.

He then went on to appear in “Death Wish II” and “Sudden Impact.”

In 1987, Howard had his most prominent role in “Full Metal Jacket” which was nominated for an academy award.

After retiring from acting, Howard became a photographer and was at one point referred to as the “King of the Hollywood headshot.”

He is survived by wife Tiffany, his step-daughter Kayla, his sister Kim and his brother Kelsey.

