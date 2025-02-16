Report: Transgender Migrant Charged After Allegedly Raping 14-year-old Boy In Park Bathroom

(Photo via; NYPD)

A transgender migrant wanted by federal immigration officials has allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy in New York on Tuesday.

According to a report by the New York Post, police stated that Nicol Suarez, 30, allegedly followed the boy into a bathroom of a bodega across the street from Thomas Jefferson Park in Manhattan and raped him.

The outlet then stated that the 14-year-old left the bathroom and flagged down witnesses who then alerted police.

The following day, Suarez was arrested and charged with first-degree rape.

According to a law enforcement source, Suarez was wanted in New Jersey and Massachusetts at the time of the incident.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) also had a detainer on the suspect, which is a request to law enforcement agencies to hold an individual so they can be taken into federal custody, the outlet reported.

The charges Suarez faces out of state have not been made public.

