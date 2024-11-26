Fugitive On FBI ‘Most Wanted Terrorists’ List Is Captured In Wales, UK

FBI-provided photos of Daniel Andreas San Diego, now 46. (Photo via: Federal Bureau of Investigation)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:47 PM – Tuesday, November 26, 2024

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has captured a 46-year-old fugitive who has been on their “Most Wanted Terrorist” list for over a decade.

On Monday, Daniel Andreas San Diego was arrested in Wales in the United Kingdom following his alleged involvement in two animal rights-related bombings in California in the early 2000s.

The FBI had been offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to his arrest.

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced that the arrest shows that “no matter how long it takes, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable.”

“There’s a right way and a wrong way to express your views in our country, and turning to violence and destruction of property is not the right way,” Wray added.

The FBI added that they had tracked down San Diego with the help of authorities in the United Kingdom.

San Diego, 46, is reportedly from Berkeley, California, and he was first placed on the “Most Wanted Terrorists” list in 2009, before spending more than 20 years on the run as a fugitive.

“Daniel Andreas San Diego is wanted for his alleged involvement in two bombings in the San Francisco, California, area. On August 28, 2003, two bombs exploded approximately one hour apart on the campus of a biotechnology corporation in Emeryville,” the FBI said on his wanted poster.

“Then, on September 26, 2003, one bomb strapped with nails exploded at a nutritional products corporation in Pleasanton. San Diego was indicted in the United States District Court, Northern District of California, in July of 2004,” the poster also said.

Additionally, San Diego is said to have “ties to animal rights extremist groups.”

“He is known to follow a vegan diet, eating no meat or food containing animal products. In the past, he has worked as a computer network specialist and with the operating system LINUX. San Diego wears eyeglasses, is skilled at sailing, and has traveled internationally. He is known to possess a handgun,” the FBI said.

He was wanted for “Maliciously Damaging and Destroying, Attempting to Destroy and Damage, by Means of Explosives, Buildings and Other Property and Possession of a Destructive Device During, in Relation to, and in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence.”

