The Truth About The Assassination Attempts On Donald J. Trump And Why It Matters

Bulletproof by Jack Posobiec and Joshua Lisec delves into the investigation, facts, political fallout, and impact on Donald J. Trump, those at the rally and on the nation because of the events in Butler Pennsylvania on July 13th. It is also a call to action.

The authors let us in on a secret to the motive of those possibly involved and we get some most likely senecios with a call for transparency in government operations. If you want the truth about the assassination attempts on President Trump you want to read this book.



