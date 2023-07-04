Fort Worth shooting leaves at least 3 dead, 8 injured

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

10:20 AM – Tuesday, July 4, 2023

At least three people were killed and eight injured in Fort Worth, Texas, late Monday night during a local festival, according to police.

The shooting took place near 3400 Horne St., where the community was partaking in a celebration called “ComoFest,” an annual Fourth of July party in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth.

Police said that the incident began when a large group started arguing, which escalated to shots being fired by at least two people.

Upon the police’s arrival, multiple victims were found in a parking lot. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others died later at the hospital. Eight additional people were hospitalized but their current condition is unknown.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital via private vehicles while others were transported by ambulance, according to police.

Authorities reported that 10 of the victims were adults while one victim was a minor. It was not made clear whether the minor was among those deceased.

One victim was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office as 22-year-old Cynthia Quadalupe Santos. The identities of the other victims are unknown.

As of Tuesday morning, no suspects have been identified and no motive has been announced.

“We don’t know if this is domestic-related, if it is gang-related. It is too early to tell at this point,” said Shawn Murray, a senior official with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker posted a tweet on Twitter, saying “My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community that works to build positivity and celebration in their community and our city.”

