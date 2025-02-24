Former USSS Agent Dan Bongino Tapped To Serve As FBI’s Deputy Director

Dan Bongino attends 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:54 AM – Monday, February 24, 2025

New FBI Director Kash Patel announced that former U.S. Secret Service agent Dan Bongino will serve as the deputy director of the bureau.

Advertisement

Bongino previously served as a Secret Service agent and officer in the New York City Police Department. He also hosts a podcast called “The Dan Bongino Show.”

“Tremendous news for law enforcement and the future of American justice! I am proud to welcome Dan Bongino as the next Deputy Director of the FBI—a warrior and lifelong public servant,” Patel announced in an X post.

“Dan has dedicated his career to protecting this country, beginning with his time in the NYPD, where he served in one of the toughest precincts, the 75th, before spending more than a decade as a Special Agent in the United States Secret Service. His leadership, integrity, and deep commitment to justice make him the ideal choice to help lead the FBI at this critical time. He’s a cop’s cop,” Patel continued.

“With Pam Bondi as our new Attorney General, we are assembling a team focused on restoring public trust, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring justice is served. Dan is stepping away from an incredibly successful career because he believes in this mission—together, we are ready to put the mission first.,” he added. “Welcome aboard, Dan. The country needs strong leadership, and I know you will serve with honor and dedication.”

President Donald Trump quickly issued Bongino a warm welcome, expressing that he is a “man of incredible love and passion for our Country.”

President Trump also highlighted in a Sunday Truth Social post that Bongino is “one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve.”

“Another aspect of the life of Dan Bongino that I think is very important. He has a great wife, Paula, and two wonderful daughters who truly love their dad. What an incredible job Dan will do!!!”

As deputy director of the FBI, Bongino will work directly under Patel — providing oversight and coordination of the day-to-day operations for all 55 field offices.

Prior to the announcement, Bongino celebrated Patel’s recent confirmation during a Friday episode of his show, stating: “We got Kash through, so now you are going to see what real change is like.”

Bongino also responded to the announcement of his appointment in an X post on Sunday.

“Thank you Mr. President, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Patel.”

“I’ve spent my life in public service, beginning with the NYPD and continuing through my time as a Secret Service agent, working under both Republican and Democrat administrations. I’ve witnessed firsthand the dedication and sacrifice of the men and women in these agencies who serve with integrity and honor,” Bongino stated.

“There are dedicated people in the FBI who take their oath to the constitution seriously. They deserve leadership that will back them up, protect their mission, and ensure they can do their jobs,” he continued.

Patel and Bondino are expected to introduce major reform into the bureau as Patel has voiced a desire to move up to 1,000 agents out of Washington D.C. and into the different field offices across the country.

Additionally, Patel previously floated the idea of closing down the FBI’s headquarters in D.C. and reopening it as a “museum of the deep state.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!