Former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera Killed In Helicopter Accident

President of Chile, Sebastian Pinera sits in 10 Downing street for talks with Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson on September 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:56 PM – Tuesday, February 6, 2024

A two-time former president of Chile has died in a helicopter crash. He was 74-years-old.

Advertisement

Chile Interior Minister Carolina Toha confirmed the death of Sebastian Pinera on Tuesday, and no further details were immediately released regarding what prompted the crash.

The helicopter carrying Pinera and three others crashed into a lake in southern Chile. The former president was pronounced dead shortly after emergency crews arrived on scene.

According to Reuters, Pinera was reportedly the pilot, but that assertion has not been confirmed by officials.

Pinera served as president from 2010 to 2014 and again from 2018 to 2022, while leading the country during multiple natural disasters, including an earthquake and a tsunami that affected the country.

The current president, Gabriel Boric, declared three days of national mourning after hearing the news. The former president’s funeral is set for this Friday.

His legacy was previously tarnished by activists who accused him of utilizing “violent police authority” in October 2019 against protesters who were marching against the country’s health, education, and pension systems.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!