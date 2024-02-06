Biden Threatens To Veto Standalone Bill To Provide Security Aid To Israel

U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions while departing the White House on January 30, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden is scheduled to travel to Florida today. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

2:40 PM – Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The White House says President Biden will veto standalone legislation aimed at providing billions in security aid for Israel if it reaches his desk.

In a statement on Monday, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) denounced the $17.6 billion proposal while also claiming that the security of Israel should be sacred and not a political game.

OMB also lashed out at House Republicans for not supporting the bill being considered by the Senate. That bill includes tens of billions of dollars in more funding to Ukraine.

During remarks on the White House’s veto on Tuesday House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) accused Biden of betraying Israel in its greatest time of need.

“The President’s veto threat is an act of betrayal,” Johnson said in a statement.

“Israel is at war, fighting for its very right to exist, while our brave men and women in uniform are in harm’s way on his orders to deter Iran,” Johnson said. “In threatening to veto aid to Israel and to our military forces, President Biden is abandoning our ally in its time of greatest need. I urge friends of Israel and opponents of Iran to call the President’s bluff and pass this clean aid package.”

Biden’s threat to veto aid to Israel appears to contradict his consistent claims of being a firm supporter of the Jewish State and its right to defend itself.

