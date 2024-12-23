Florida: Christmas Show Drones Fall On Crowd, Multiple Injuries Reported Including Minor In ER 

(Photo via: Jessica Lumedge GoFundMe)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:50 AM – Monday, December 23, 2024

Multiple injuries have been reported after several drones at a Christmas show in Florida collided mi-air and fell from the sky, allegedly hitting numerous people, including a 7-year-old boy who is now in the emergency room.

According to News 6, the Orlando Fire Department announced that at least one person had suffered injuries in the mishap. However, two mothers told the press that their young son was struck in the face by one of the drones. He was left “fighting for his life in the ER,” they added.

Videos shared on social media showed the drones falling from the sky.

During the first show at 6:30 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that “several small drones collided and fell into a crowd.”

“Several small drones collided and fell into a crowd during a holiday drone show over (Lake Eola) in Orlando, Florida. The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. local time on Saturday, Dec. 21. The FAA will investigate,” they stated.

The city’s public information manager, Andrea Otero, told People Magazine: “We are in contact with the vendor to determine what occurred with the operation. FAA is handling the investigation.”

On a recent post on Facebook, mothers Jessica Lumedge and Adriana Edgerton shared a picture of their injured 7-year-old son. The image displayed a resting child with a bloody lip in the hospital.

“Pray for my son, we went to the Drone show at Lake Eola and one of the drones hit him in the face,” Lumedge wrote.

“I have never been so scared. I can’t believe a drone show at Lake Eola Park turned into this. I’m scared terrified for my baby,” Edgerton added.

In another post a short time later, Edgerton posted yet another photograph of the child, writing, “My baby is [now] going into emergency heart surgery off of just trying to watch a drone show … I am beyond words, beyond terrified! [The City of Orlando] and Sky Elements Drones really have some explaining to do. They will be held accountable for what was done to my son. I pray he makes it out of this!”

