DNC Finance Committee Member Leaves Party After Facing ‘Racist Attacks’ For Party Criticism: ‘It’s Like A Cult’

Prominent Democratic National Committee (DNC) fundraiser Lindy Li recently revealed that she is leaving the Democrat party after facing racist and sexist online attacks from Democrats for her criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

Li, a former Democrat strategist and fundraiser, has raised “tens of millions of dollars” for the party through the DNC’s national committee. Li also frequently promoted the Harris campaign in the past.

However, she was condemned and attacked by her own party after recently questioning what the raised DNC fundraiser money went to, as Harris was unable to secure a single swing state. Li was also attacked after admitting that Biden was never mentally fit enough to take on another four years, adding that his handlers had taken on many of his duties.

“People don’t want to hear the truth, and it’s extremely devastating in so many regards, because President Biden, as a human being, is no longer capable of executing the duties of the commander in chief,” Li said. “Also, we kind of have a shadow presidency of his inner circle of people…certain people around him, his senior advisers, who are essentially running the country.”

Harris’ campaign had also spent millions on a number of celebrity endorsements via concert performances and other events.

“My donors are pissed…it’s my responsibility to ask what the hell happened with their money…these are legitimate questions, but no, in the cult, you can’t ask questions. And leaving the Democratic Party or even questioning the Democratic Party is like leaving a cult. It’s terrifying. I don’t want to be a part of this craziness anymore. They’re accelerating my rightward shift,” she stated.

Li went on to explain what the internal reaction was from Democrats any time that she expressed slight criticism or any sort of questioning in relation to the party.

“This past week has been harrowing for me,” Li stated in an on air episode of “Uncensored” with Piers Morgan. “This Saturday, I went on ‘Fox & Friends’ and I said ‘Democrats have a stench of loser hanging over them.’ As soon as I said that, there were boycott campaigns against me.”

Li continued, noting that any criticism of Kamala Harris, or Joe Biden, would further spark intense and ongoing backlash, as she recently highlighted that a potential political comeback for Harris was “indulging in delusions” following her astounding defeat.

“People have called me a whore, the ‘C-word.’ They [Democrats] asked for me to be deported,” she stated, adding that she has also been called a “communist spy.”

“They’re calling me a spy for the regime that killed my great-grandfather and these are the people who call themselves the ‘social justice warriors.’ They’re going headfirst into racism anytime someone dares to disagree with them. I want to be a part of the team that says men are men and women are women and men shouldn’t play in women’s sports,” she continued.

“All these so-called ‘Democrats,’ the ‘party of inclusion,’ the party of ‘diversity,’ masks off. And it’s even worse because they pretend to occupy the moral high ground. They pretend to be so loving and caring and embracing of diversity but all of a sudden, when I dare to utter any criticisms of the ‘goddess’ Kamala Harris, I get ostracized. ME, after having raised tens of millions of dollars for the party,” she added.

Li added that the aftermath of the Democrat Party’s loss is not only exposing its supporters’ bigotry, but is also driving away certain fundraisers who have been responsible for raising millions of dollars for their candidates.

“They’re shrinking their tent. They’re basically pushing me to bring my tens of millions of dollars that I’ve raised and can continue to raise to a different team that treats me better, that treats me with common decency,” Li stated. “People on Trump’s team have already reached out to me to see if I’d be willing to switch.”

