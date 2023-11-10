Fetterman Waves Israeli Flag At Pro-Palestine Protesters Calling For Ceasefire

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life synagogue, left, greets Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, right, at the Commemoration Ceremony on the fifth anniversary of the Tree of Life synagogue attack on October 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:12 PM – Friday, November 10, 2023

Senator John Fetterman appeared to be waving an Israeli flag in the direction of pro-Palestine protesters calling for a ceasefire to the hostilities between Israel and Hamas, the Islamic terrorist organization based in Palestine.

Advertisement

Fetterman can be seen waving the Israeli flag at 0:7 seconds.

The protesters in the video were eventually taken into custody for demonstrating outside the Capitol office of New York Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

Fetterman (D-Pa.) has consistently stood up for Israel during its ongoing conflict with Hamas. He even chastised his Democrat colleagues for their haste in attributing last month’s hospital explosion to Israel.

“It’s truly disturbing that Members of Congress rushed to blame Israel for the hospital tragedy in Gaza,” Fetterman said in a post on X (Twitter).

“Who would take the word of a group that just massacred innocent Israeli civilians over our key ally?” he continued.

Fetterman also posted a video from his social media account referencing the hundreds of hostages who have been abducted by the terrorist group, which received backlash from a number of his progressive constituents.

“They will stay up until every single person is safely returned home,” he asserted.

More than 1,400 Israelis lost their lives in the surprise onslaught by Hamas on Israel at the beginning of the current conflict last month. At least 240 captives were also taken, which included Israelis, Americans, and other foreigners.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!