Biden and Xi’s Upcoming Summit Aims to ‘Mend Strained US-China Relations’

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the U.S. response to the high-altitude Chinese balloon and three other objects that were recently shot down by the U.S. military over American airspace, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House complex February 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. The balloon incident prompted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a planned visit to Beijing, China. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

4:53 PM – Friday, November 10, 2023

President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, marking their second in-person meeting during the Biden presidency.

The highly-anticipated meeting is reportedly set to happen on Wednesday in the San Francisco Bay Area. Senior U.S. administration officials say the meeting will cover a broad range of issues amid a moment of heavy global turbulence.

Topics of discussion are likely to include the Israel-Hamas war, Taiwan, Ukraine, and election interference.

Earlier this year, relations between the U.S. and China quickly deteriorated after the U.S. accused China of sending a spy balloon across its air space. An American warplane later shot it down off the coast of South Carolina.

In addition, a visit to Taiwan last year by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi led China to break off communication between the two nations’ militaries.

According to President Biden’s top military adviser, U.S. officials have told Chinese officials that they are open to resuming military-to-military communication that Beijing suspended last year in protest of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Biden says he is “determined” to restore those communication channels, however, China appeared “reluctant” to do so.

“This is not the relationship of five or 10 years ago, we’re not talking about a long list of outcomes or deliverables,” one of the officials said.

“The goals here really are about managing the competition, preventing the downside of risk – of conflict, and ensuring channels of communication are open.”

The Biden-Xi bilateral will take place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, which the U.S. is hosting in San Francisco, California, from November 11th to November 17th.

