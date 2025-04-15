Federal Judge Halts Trump’s Attempt To End Legal Protections For Over 530K Migrants Admitted Under Biden Program

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:30 AM – Tuesday, April 15, 2025

A federal judge on Monday halted the Trump administration from revoking the legal status and work permits of over 530,000 migrants from Haiti, Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela who flew into the United States during the Biden administration’s time at the White House.

The migrants came to the U.S. under Biden’s scrutinized CHNV mass humanitarian parole program.

Judge Indira Talwani, who is an Obama appointed judge, wrote in her order that each migrant needs to have an individualized, case-by-case review.

“The Termination of Parole Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans, 90 Fed. Reg. 13611 (Mar. 25, 2025), is hereby STAYED pending further court order insofar as it revokes, without case-by-case review, the previously granted parole and work authorization issued to noncitizens paroled into the United States pursuant to parole programs for noncitizens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela (the ‘CHNV parole programs’) prior to the noncitizen’s originally stated parole end date,” she wrote.

In 2023, Biden created the CHNV program due to his executive parole authority. The program was launched in 2022 and initially first applied to Venezuelans before it was then expanded to more nations.

At the time, the Biden administration argued that CHNV would help in illegal border crossings and allow better screening of people entering the country amid the massive crossings of migrants.

However, the program was temporarily halted after widespread fraud was found. Additionally, several of the recipients were arrested for high-profile crimes, some including child rape charges.

The CHNV program allowed the migrants and their immediate family members to fly into the U.S. as long as they had American sponsors. The program would then allow them to remain in America for two years under a temporary immigration status.

However, officials in the Trump administration argued that the judge basically ruled that Trump can’t use his own executive authority, which is the same one Biden used at the time.

“It is pure lawless tyranny,” a Trump administration official told Fox News.

In March, the roughly 532,000 migrants under the CHNV program were told to leave the U.S. before their humanitarian parole and accompanying work permits are canceled on April 24th, giving them a month from when the notice was formally published on March 25th.

