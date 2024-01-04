Father And Son Arrested In Connection To Pregnant Teen And Boyfriend’s Murders

(Photo via; San Antonio PD)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:38 AM – Thursday, January 4, 2024

A father and son have been arrested in connection with the murders of a Texas pregnant teen and her boyfriend.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Christopher Preciado and his father Ramon Preciado, 53, were arrested and charged with the murders of pregnant teen Savanah Soto and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra.

Christopher was charged with capital murder and his father was charged with abuse of a corpse.

San Antonio police (SAPD) stated that they collected a cellphone on December 26th where the bodies of the victims were found that helped lead them to the suspects.

According to the arrest affidavit, Guerra had gone to Christopher’s home to sell him marijuana on the night of December 21st.

Police claim that Christopher Preciado is the only murderer in this case. According to SAPD, his dad assisted in hiding the bodies.

The affidavit states that Guerra’s car was driven by Christopher to the apartment building on Danny Kaye Drive, where the bodies were found five days later.

Based on surveillance footage made public by the police, Ramon Preciado told detectives he drove the pickup to the apartment complex to meet his son.

Additionally, Ramon recognized himself as the individual stepping out of the pickup truck and “knowingly treating the human corpse(s)” on surveillance footage.

When police in San Antonio found Soto and Guerra’s bodies in the car, one of the victims’ cell phones was a crucial piece of evidence that helped them track down the suspects, according to the police.

The Chevrolet pickup truck seen in a surveillance video police had shared on December 28th was discovered by investigators after the phone recently conducted a Google Maps search for the suspect’s address.

Officers then conducted a surveillance at home where they believe the suspect’s vehicle was located, which was less than a mile away from where the bodies were discovered.

When police came to the home, the affidavit states that Ramon opened the door and said he knew why police were there.

The victims’ families allegedly informed police that Guerra sold drugs on his cell phone and through social media.

Guerra shared images of cash and drugs on Instagram. “People wanted to rob (Guerra)” and “he had been shot at before,” according to the affidavit.

Due to the fact that Soto was expecting a child at the time of her death, SAPD stated that the department would be collaborating with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to determine any additional charges.

Ramon’s bond is set at $100,000 while Christopher’s bond is set at $1,000,000.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!