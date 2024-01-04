Chris Christie Says He Won’t Vote For Trump, Breaking RNC Debate Pledge

Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:07 AM – Thursday, January 4, 2024

In violation of his debate agreement with the Republican National Committee (RNC), known as the “Beat Biden Pledge,” Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie declared on Wednesday that he will not cast his ballot for former president Donald Trump in November.

Advertisement

Christie’s (R-N.J.) broken vow and unwillingness to support the presumed GOP presidential nominee seemed to underline his strong desire to be politically relevant.

Only 2% of respondents back Christie’s GOP primary run, according to a Fox News survey. The Wall Street Journal reported that he continues to have a negative net approval rating (-55).

Christie maintained that he will break his oath with the RNC, answering “No,” in response to MSNBC‘s Mike Barnicle’s question on whether or not he would support Trump by voting for him.

According to an ABC News piece from December, Christie and “every remaining major contender” signed the debate promise.

“I affirm that if I do not win the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States, I will honor the will of the primary voters and support the Republican presidential nominee in order to save our country and beat Joe Biden. I further pledge that I will not seek to run as an independent or write-in candidate, nor will I seek or accept the nomination for president of any other party,” the pledge reads.

Christie’s decision to renege on the vow is consistent with remarks he made in March criticizing the outgoing president and bringing up the January 6th protest.

“I’m going to go out there and tell the truth. Like the truth matters. The truth is not negotiable,” said the former New Jersey governor. “I can’t help him. No way. When you have the January 6th choir at a rally and you show video of it — I just don’t think that person is appropriate for the presidency.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!