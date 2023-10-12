Ex-NFL Player Sergio Brown Arrested, Charged In Connection To Mother’s Murder

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:20 PM – Thursday, October 12, 2023

Former NFL player, Sergio Brown, was arrested in connection to the murder of his mother.

Advertisement

The football player was arrested on Tuesday and booked into San Diego County Jail without bail after a “fugitive arrest.”

Authorities reported that Brown was arrested after trying to re-enter the United States from Mexico after his 73-year-old mother was found dead in her Chicago home.

San Diego District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Steve Walker told the press in a Wednesday court hearing that the ex-NFL player agreed to be extradited to Illinois. It reportedly needs to occur before November 13th.

According to a news release from Maywood police, the exact charges against Brown were unclear, but a warrant for his arrest cited first-degree murder.

“The San Diego Police Department Threat Management Unit along with other Local and Federal agencies took Mr. Brown into custody after a warrant was issued for First-Degree Murder, for the death of his mother Myrtle Brown,” police said.

Brown and his mother had been reported missing on September 16th, that same day, Myrtle Brown’s body was found by family in a creek roughly 100 yards from her home.

Following his mother’s death, authorities began investigating the veracity of Instagram videos purportedly showing Brown discussing her death.

In a video posted on September 18th to an Instagram page that allegedly belongs to Brown, a man who appears to be him calls the allegations about his mother’s death “fake news.”

“Fake news. Fake news. Fake news,” Brown said. “It has to be the FBI that came into my house on Bob Marley’s death day with the 511 haze and gas unwarranted. They kidnapped me twice from home – the Maywood Police Department. It had to be the FBI or the Maywood police.”

Sheila Simmons, Myrtle’s sister, said that she discovered that her sister had died after she was not answering her phone for days, which was “unusual.”

“We’re going to find out what happened because it’s not normal for my sister to not answer her phone, not to respond to text messages,” She said. “People have been reaching out to her since Friday. No one was able to reach her. Now, I got the call this morning saying that she’s missing, so immediately I came out here and found out my sister is dead.”

Carlos Cortez, Myrtle’s neighbor, also stated last month that he had given investigators Ring doorbell footage allegedly showing the former player burning his mother’s clothes.

“They seen him taking out the trash, and they seen him have a bonfire where he burned all her clothes,” he said.

According to reports, Myrtle’s death was ruled a homicide as a result of assault injuries.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement