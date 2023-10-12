Aaron Rodgers Challenges Chiefs’ Travis Kelce To COVID-19 Vaccine Debate

A Pfizer sign hangs on the outside of their headquarters after a news conference discussing the planned merger of Pfizer and Wyeth January 26, 2009 in New York City. Pfizer plans to acquire Wyeth for $68 billion creating the world’s largest biopharmaceutical company. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

5:15 PM – Thursday, October 12, 2023

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and boyfriend of singer Taylor swift, was challenged by Aaron Rodgers, a New York Jets quarterback, to a COVID-19 vaccine debate.

On Tuesday, Rodgers challenged Kelce to a debate over the effectiveness and strength of COVID-19 vaccines during The Pat McAfee Show.

The pro football players have consistently insulted each other back-and-forth ever since Rodgers initially ridiculed Kelce for partnering with pharmaceutical company Pfizer in a marketing campaign to persuade more people into receiving their COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and flu shots.

Kelce has been known for being an advocate of COVID-19 vaccines.

Rodgers poked fun at Kelce, calling him “Mr. Pfizer.”

“Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man?” Kelce said. “Mr. Pfizer versus the Johnson & Johnson family over there.”

Woody Johnson is the official owner of the Jets team.

On Tuesday, Rodgers appeared on The PatMcAfee Show and although he did not bring up Kelce’s name during the program, viewers assumed that he had him on his mind when he referred to the continuing vaccine debate.

“I made a tiny little joke about a guy shilling for a potentially… corrupt company and everybody kind of loses their minds,” Rodgers said.

“Mr. Pfizer said he didn’t think he would be in vax war with me. This ain’t a war, homie. This is just conversation,” the NYC Jets star added. “But if you want to have some sort of duel, debate, have me on the podcast, come on the show, let us have a conversation.”

In 2021, Rodgers confessed to sharing “misleading” comments when he mentioned that he was “immunized” against COVID-19, which most people assumed meant that he was vaccinated.

However, Rodgers eventually admitted that he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, but had instead taken ivermectin.

Ivermectin is a drug that is typically given to livestock to treat a number of parasitic infections and was initially proposed by centrist podcaster Joe Rogan.

Rodgers has been very vocal regarding his opinions on the COVID-19 vaccines.

When Kelce was asked about Rodgers’ comment regarding the ad campaign with Pfizer, he stated that he agreed to appear in the commercials and marketing campaigns because he “believes in keeping people safe” and that he does not mind Rodgers calling him “Mr. Pfizer”.

“Once I got the vaccine — I got it because of keeping myself safe, my family safe and the people in this building [safe] — so yeah I stand by it,” Kelce said. “One thousand percent. And I’m fully comfortable with him calling me ‘Mr. Pfizer.'”

