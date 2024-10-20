Ex ‘American Idol’ Contestant Arrested On Possession Of child Pornography Charges

Tulsa Police Department

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:36 PM – Sunday, October 20, 2024

Former “American Idol” contestant Benjamin Glaze, known for receiving an unplanned kiss from Katy Perry during his 2018 audition, has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

The Tulsa Police Department released a statement on Facebook stating that Glaze was allegedly discovered to be in possession of child sexual abuse material in April 2024, after the Tulsa Police Sexual Predator/Digital Evidence Recovery Unit received a tip about alleged criminal activity.

“As part of the investigations, the Spider Unit obtained a search warrant for Glaze’s residence,” Tulsa Police stated. “During the search, a smartphone was recovered that was found to contain over 700 images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

“On 10/18/2024, an arrest warrant was issued for Benjamin Isaac Dewitt Glaze for Aggravated Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material. Glaze was located and arrested on the afternoon of 10/18/2024 by the Spider Unit and booked into the Tulsa County Jail for his warrant.”

Glaze auditioned for “Idol” in 2018 in front of judges Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

During his audition, Glaze mentioned that his job as a cashier allowed him to meet “cute girls,” to which Bryan asked if he’d kissed a girl and liked it, alluding to Perry’s famous pop song.

“I have never been in a relationship, and I can’t kiss a girl without being in a relationship,” he said.

Perry asked him to come over and give her a kiss on the cheek, but she wasn’t completely satisfied and requested another. Perry quickly turned to face Glaze and surprised him with a kiss.

“Would I have done it if she said, ‘Would you kiss me?’ No, I would have said no,” Glaze told The New York Times. “I know a lot of guys would be like, ‘Heck yeah!’ But, for me, I was raised in a conservative family, and I was uncomfortable immediately. I wanted my first kiss to be special.”

Blaze was booked into the Tulsa County Jail. He was charged with one count of aggravated possession of child pornography and released on a $50K bond Friday night.

