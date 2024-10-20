3 Dead, 8 Injured In Mississippi Trail Ride Party Shooting 

STOCK IMAGE (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:06 PM – Sunday, October 20, 2024

Three people were killed and eight others were injured in a shooting at a trail ride party in Holmes County, Mississippi, after a school’s homecoming football win several hours earlier.

Advertisement

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting on Highway 17 around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, Sheriff Willie March told WLBT.

According to March, the shooting occurred after a large group of young people decided to party on the trail ride about three to four hours after Holmes County Consolidated School’s homecoming game on Friday night.

Authorities stated that the people at the party began to fight, pulled out guns and opened fire.

The three people who died in the incident were identified as Martel Gibson, 25, Shundra Chestnut, 19, and John Jenkins, 19. Eight other publicly unidentified victims were wounded and transported to a hospital.

March said that approximately 200 to 300 people were on the trail during the shooting.

“It was chaos, to tell you the truth,” March said. “The shooting just started and people started running.”

The school did not participate in organizing the rally Sheriff March told the Clarion Ledger.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!