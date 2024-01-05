Epstein Files: Operations Mirror ‘Honeypot Traps’ Often Set Up By Intel. Agencies

Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell during a July 2, 2020, press conference in New York City. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Tom McGrath and Jacob Miller

3:05 PM – Friday, January 5, 2024

The second batch of court documents linked to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was released to the public on Thursday evening.

The docket, Giuffre v Maxwell, contained around 87 names of people thought to have information on Epstein’s sex trafficking operations.

Familiar names from the first batch in this drop included Alan Dershowitz, Prince Andrew and Leslie Wexner.

Additionally, an email contained in the dump alleged that Bill Clinton dissuaded Vanity Fair from releasing a piece on Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes.

The Epstein files also shed light on the disgraced pedophile and his accomplice Ghislane Maxwell’s ties to the intelligence community.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell’s operations look strikingly similar to honeypot traps historically employed by the CIA.

Honeypots are designed to compromise and blackmail targets with the use of covert agents who develop sexual relations with their targets.

The CIA infamously used these tactics during Operation Midnight Climax of its MKUltra project. In it, the agency used hookers, who were sometimes minors, to lure unsuspecting Johns in California. They would then dose them with LSD and observe what happened next.

The Pakistani Bank of Credit and Commerce International also coordinated honeypots.

The released documents showed that Epstein would demand his victims report back on the sexual abuse they received from high profile targets.



They also said that Epstein and Maxwell had a puppet of Britain’s Prince Andrew and would have the puppet grope victims in front of the prince. Andrew would then copy the puppet.



Additionally, Epstein had ties to OSS officer Donald Barr, the father of former U.S. attorney general and CIA analyst William Barr, CIA director William Burns, officials within the Obama White House and high officials for Israel’s Mossad.



However, the documents did not provide any direct evidence of Epstein working for any intelligence agencies.



In the meantime, FBI officials stressed that the bureau is sitting on evidence of Epstein’s operations, adding that some went missing after agents raided Epstein’s New York townhouse.



Furthermore, New York City is refusing to release the paramedic’s report on Epstein’s death, which was officially ruled a suicide.

