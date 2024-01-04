Epstein Files: Bill Clinton Threatened Vanity Fair To Not Write About Epstein

(L) Former President Bill Clinton. (Photo by Brynn Anderson-Pool/Getty Images) / (R) Vanity Fair logo

OAN’s Sophia Flores

5:34 PM – Thursday, January 4, 2024

New court documents that dropped on Thursday revealed that former President Bill Clinton threatened a culture & fashion outlet to not write about his “good friend” Jeffrey Epstein.

In an email exchange between Daily Mail reporter Sharon Churcher and Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, Giuffre revealed that she was afraid to disclose her experiences with Epstein to Vanity Fair Magazine due to the former president making a visit to the corporate office and personally threatening the outlet and its employees.

Churcher had been helping Giuffre land a book deal while she spoke to the feds about Epstein’s secret sex ring.

“When I was doing research into VF yesterday, it does concern me what they could want to write about me considering that B. Clinton walked into VF and threated them not to write sex-trafficking articles about his good friend J.E.” Giuffre wrote.

A spokesperson for Clinton has yet to respond to a request for comment on the allegations.

When asked about his relationship with the disgraced financier earlier this week, Clinton’s office responded and claimed that the two “did not have a close personal relationship.”

More documents are expected to be unsealed in the upcoming days. Around 240 in total are expected to be unsealed.

