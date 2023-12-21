Epstein Accuser: A Lot Of People Nervous About ‘Naughty List’

A protest group called “Hot Mess” hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

OAN’s Zach Petersen

11:20 AM – Thursday, December 21, 2023

Jeffrey Epstein accuser, Virginia Giuffre, mocked the dozens of people set to be publicly ousted by the unsealing of court documents.

On Tuesday, Giuffre took to X, the platform previously known as Twitter, to write that there’s going to be a lot of nervous people over Christmas and New Year’s waiting to see if they are on the “naughty list.”

Earlier this week, Judge Loretta Preska set the release date of January 1st for the documents. They reportedly contain the names of 177 people. These individuals range from friends, recruiters and associates of Epstein.

The documents tie into a 2017 settlement between Giuffre and Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The names on the list were redacted. However, their public release has been made possible by the efforts of Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) among others.

Judge Preska set the release date for January 1st. This allows those who are included 14 days to appeal.

