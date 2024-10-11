Elon Musk Unveils New CyberCab, Robovan, And ‘Drink-Serving’ Humanoid Robots At Event

A Tesla robot is seen on display during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 6, 2023. (Photo by WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:59 PM – Thursday, October 10, 2024

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk unveiled a glimpse into the future on Thursday night, featuring the Tesla “CyberCab,” a self-driving taxi with a minimalist and futuristic exterior, a Musk-approved “robovan” with a 20-person capacity, and the latest model of cutting edge Optimus humanoid robots.

The special event, which was titled “We, Robot,” referencing the dystopian Will Smith film “i, Robot,” took place at the Warner Bros. Studio in California. The event kicked off with Musk arriving in the Cybercab, which features a two-door, fully autonomous setup, which event attendees were able to catch a ride in around the studio.

“The autonomous future is here,” Musk proclaimed. “We have 50 fully autonomous cars here tonight. You’ll see model Ys and the Cybercab. All driverless.”

Musk continued, further discussing the new Cybercab. He explained that the fully autonomous taxis would be available “before 2027,” and they come without a steering wheel, pedals, or any charging port, as it is not needed.

“There’s no steering wheels or pedals, so I hope this goes well,” Musk joked during his presentation.

Musk also revealed that the vehicles would be available for $30,000, and people could purchase them and then rent out fleets to customers.

Musk also added that the self-driving technology is still being worked on for obvious safety reasons, which possibly plays a factor into the rollout date.

“We’ll move from supervised full self-driving to unsupervised full self-driving, where … you could fall asleep and wake up at your destination,” Musk revealed.

Another featured Tesla vehicle, the robovan, is a 20-seat futuristic-looking bus, which Musk vaguely mentioned can serve personal or commercial usage needs. The CEO also added that the vehicle can be configured to transport goods as well.

“The Robovan is what’s gonna solve for high density,” Musk stated. “So if you want to take a sports team somewhere, or you’re looking to really get the cost of travel down to, I don’t know, 5-10, cents a mile, then you can use the robovan.”

However, it is currently unknown how much the Robovan will cost, or when it will be available for purchase.

Musk also featured the latest edition of the Optimus robots, which poured drinks and chatted with event-goers. The robots will reportedly be available for a price between $20,000 to $30,000, and the bots will be able to “do anything you want.”

“So what can it do? It’ll be able to do anything you want,” Musk stated. “So it can be a teacher or babysit your kids. It can walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries, just be your friend, serve drinks, whatever you can think of, it will do.”

“I think this will be the biggest product ever of any kid,” Musk continued.

