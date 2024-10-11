Cards Against Humanity Offers Swing State Non-Voters $100 to Register, Apologize, and Call Trump A ‘Human Toilet’

A copy of the game ‘Cards Against Humanity’ is seen in a the window of the floor occupied by company Cambridge Analytica on March 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

12:56 PM – Friday, October 11, 2024

In what appears to be a “subtle” attempt to influence the 2024 presidential election, Cards Against Humanity is offering to compensate blue-leaning non-voters in battleground states to make voting plans.

The raunchy card game’s creator launched a website on Tuesday in order to entice voters who did not participate in the 2020 election to vote in this upcoming November election.

Voters in swing states who decide to follow the Chicago-based company’s monetary ploy could receive up to $100 from the limited time program. If the eligible voter plans to vote, writes an apology for not casting a ballot in 2020, and posts on social media that “Donald Trump is a human toilet,” they may be entitled to receive the reward.

In 2020, Max Temkin, one of the co-founders of Cards Against Humanity, was forced to step down from the company after a handful of employees claimed that he was fostering a racist and sexist work environment, the Sportskeeda outlet reported.

Meanwhile, the Tufts University Career Center has similarly offered a pro-Harris initiative “compensating people up to $400 to talk with their friends and family about voting.” Specifically, the program is “about supporting Kamala Harris for President, as well as candidates who are fighting for climate change, reproductive freedom, democracy, healthcare, marijuana legalization, and more. It’s a chance to help shape the future while making a tangible difference,” according to its website.

1,767 nonvoters, according to Cards Against Humanity, have “apologized” thus far. The terms provide that participants are not required to present documentation of their vote. They are “exploiting a legal loophole,” according to the company’s website.

“If everyone in America voted, Trump would never stand a chance. So we’re doing our part to get just a few more people thinking more seriously about voting,” the company said in a statement to Bloomberg.

In addition, X owner Elon Musk, who has voiced his endorsement of Donald Trump, is being sued by Cards Against Humanity for $15 million for allegedly “destroying the company’s land in Texas,” The Hill reported.

“Cards Against Humanity really helped Hillary Clinton last time around. We have the support of tens of millions of Americans who want to restore a prosperous economy and secure border. Kamala has the backing of irrelevant card games,” said Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign’s press secretary.

