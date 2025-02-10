Eagles Dominate Chiefs To Claim Second Super Bowl Title, Jalen Hurts Named Super Bowl MVP

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the Vince Lombardi Trophy to head coach Nick Sirianni after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:10 AM – Monday, February 10, 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles denied the Kansas City Chiefs’ hopes of making history, dismantling the Chiefs in blowout fashion by a score of 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for over 200 yards, two touchdowns and rushing for one as well.

There have been 59 Super Bowls that have taken place and still no team has been able to win three in a row.

The Eagles jumped out to a 10-0 lead early in the first quarter and never looked back.

The turning point in the game happened after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a pick-six to rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean to put the Eagles up 17-0 midway through the second quarter.

The Chiefs then had a chance to cut into the lead before halftime, but Mahomes threw another interception inside his own 20 yard line. The turnover set up an AJ Brown 12-yard receiving touchdown to put the Eagles up 24-0 at halftime.

The two-time defending champions showed no signs that they would make the game close as the Eagles went on to win 40-22.

Philadelphia’s top rated defense was able to use their dominant pass rush to give Mahomes trouble all game. Despite Mahomes dropping back 42 times, the Eagles did not blitz once the and were able to get whatever they wanted against a struggling Chiefs offensive line.

The Eagles were able to garner six sacks and forced relentless pressure all night.

The Chiefs were held scoreless until the final minute of the third quarter. However, the Eagles had a comfortable 34-0 lead after Hurts threw a perfect ball to DeVonta Smith for a 46-yard touchdown pass. This was the biggest deficit Mahomes had ever faced in his career.

Mahomes had only 33 yards at halftime but finished with 257 yards and three touchdowns.

Star running back Saquon Barkley was held in check for Philadelphia, who had big plays throughout the season to help get the Eagles to the big game. Barkley surpassed Denver Broncos’ Terrell Davis in the second quarter for the most rushing yards in a single season, playoffs included, with 2,478.

Overall, the former New York Giants running back finished with just 57 yards on 25 carries, his second-lowest rushing total of the season.

Meanwhile, the 1929-31 and 1965-67 Green Bay Packers can still relax for now. They’re the only teams to win three NFL championships in a row. The Chiefs were the closest to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row, but the chance at history was ruined by an Eagles team that was determined to get revenge after losing to Kansas City just two seasons ago in the big game.

The blowout win culminates a season for a team that dominated most of the year after a humiliating end to the 2023 season, with fans calling for Head Coach Nick Sirianni’s job.

The Eagles started the season 2-2, with Sirianni being questioned about his coaching ability. But after Philadelphia’s Week 5 bye, it finished the rest of the season 16-1, including Sunday’s dominant victory.

This is the franchise’s second Lombardi trophy, since it won its first Super Bowl title in 2018.

The newest odds in the betting market show the Eagles as favorites to get back to the Super Bowl and repeat as champions.

