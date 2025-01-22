Donald And Melania Trump Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary

Real Estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump and fiancé Melania Knauss attend the Donald Trump Friars Club Roast Luncheon at the New York Hilton October 15, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

45th and 47th President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary today.

The president shared a heartfelt message and throwback photograph on social media to celebrate his wedding anniversary date, calling Melania an “extraordinary wife and a wonderful mother.”

The couple was married on January 22nd, 2005, at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-By-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida.

Their luxurious wedding reportedly included endless amounts of caviar and Cristal champagne. In addition, the venue was adorned with “over 10,000 white orchids and roses” and was attended by at least 350 guests.

Some of the more notable attending guests were Bill and Hillary Clinton, Rudy Giuliani, Donna Summer, Billy Joel, Paul Anka, Shaquille O’Neal (Shaq), and Barbara Walters.

Melania, looking absolutely gorgeous as always, stunned in a $100,000 Christian Dior wedding gown. The dress consisted of a 13-foot train and was accompanied by a 16-foot-long veil that was covered in beading.

In her bestselling memoir, “Melania” the first lady recalled her wedding day and what was going through her mind before the celebration.

“Although my wedding was grand in scale … what I felt in my heart was what every other bride feels on her special day. The pressure to ensure everything went smoothly was certainly real, but ultimately, my primary focus was celebrating Donald and my love and commitment, surrounded by my loved ones,” she wrote.

A younger Donald Trump and Melania Knauss first met in 1998 at a New York fashion party.

Trump and Melania welcomed their only child together, a son named Barron Trump, on March 20th, 2006. The first son is currently a freshman at New York University, and he is enrolled in the NYU Stern School of Business.

During his 2024 presidential campaign run, Trump openly credited his 18-year-old son for playing a crucial role in winning the youth vote — suggesting certain podcasts that Trump, his father, should appear on.

