Calif: Huntington Beach Defies Gov. Newsom, Unanimously Votes To Become ‘Non-Sanctuary City’

Huntington Beach, California, city council members unanimously voted to become a “non-sanctuary” city, defying Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom’s anticipated plans for the state during President Donald Trump’s second term.

“As the City Council Members commented, the intent of this Resolution is to deliberately sidestep the Governor’s efforts to subvert the good work of federal immigration authorities and to announce the City’s cooperation with the federal government, the Trump Administration, and Border Czar Tom Homan’s work,” the lawmakers wrote.

“This new City policy and Declaration are common sense, supports our law enforcement, and advances public safety throughout the City. What the Governor is doing does not. Neither the Governor nor the State Legislature with the passage of laws may interfere with the City’s voluntary cooperation with federal authorities, nor cause or compel the City to violate federal laws such as Title 8 Section 1324 for the harboring of illegal immigrants,” the statement continued.

Newsom (D-Calif.) has openly vowed to “Trump-proof” the Golden State by proposing a legal defense fund of up to $50 million, paid by California taxpayers, for the state’s Department of Justice — “fighting back” against Trump’s policies on “climate change, immigration, and abortion.”

Meanwhile, social media users have argued that since Trump has already promised he would leave the abortion decision up to the states, and it is extremely unlikely that California will ever turn into a majority conservative state, the inclusion of abortion policies in the “anti-Trump” legal defense plan is unclear and doesn’t add up. Many have also questioned if this is a money grab ploy.

“This funding agreement cements California’s readiness to serve as a bulwark against Trump’s extremist agenda,” stated Senate Budget Chair Scott Weiner.

Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns introduced the resolution to “deliberately sidestep the Governor’s efforts to subvert the good work of federal immigration authorities and to announce the city’s cooperation with the federal government, the Trump Administration and Border Czar Tom Homan’s work.”

“In California in particular, fighting crime is difficult enough with the relaxed criminal laws and lack of enforcement. The State should get out of the way of local law enforcement, stop handcuffing our police officers and California’s cities, and get back to the business of protecting innocent citizens. Emphatically, the State should not take a position of violating federal immigration laws or encouraging cities to violate federal immigration laws,” added Huntington Beach City Attorney Michael Gates.

The new “non-sanctuary city” legislation took effect immediately.

