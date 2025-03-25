DOGE Update: ‘Major’ Social Security Clean Up Continues, 7M ‘Age 120 And Over’ Now Marked As Deceased

Elon Musk looks on during a cabinet meeting hosted by US President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 24, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:02 AM – Tuesday, March 25, 2025

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has reportedly made significant progress in its commitment to rectifying inaccuracies within the Social Security database, now officially designating seven million individuals previously recorded as being over 120 years old as deceased.

This follows after DOGE had previously alerted the public on March 18th via a posting on its website, revealing that out of over 12 million individuals aged 120 and up in their records — approximately 3.2 million had been classified as deceased.

“For the past 3 weeks, Social Security has been executing a major cleanup of their records. Approximately 7 million numberholders, all listed age 120+, have now been marked as deceased. Another ~5 million to go,” DOGE announced on social media.

For context, as of March 25th, 2025, the oldest living person in the United States is Naomi Whitehead, born in Georgia on September 26th, 1910, now residing in Pennsylvania, at the age of 114 years.

DOGE had also announced last week that over 12 million individuals aged 120 and up were Social Security number holders.

According to DOGE, this is what was discovered on the Social Security database:

3,467,066 people aged 120-129

3,929,750 people aged 130-139

3,548,746 people aged 140-149

1,357,967 people aged 150-159

“The logic flow diagram for the Social Security system looks INSANE. No one person actually knows how it works. The payment files that move between Social Security and Treasury have significant inconsistencies that are not reconciled. It’s wild,” Musk declared in February.

“There are FAR more ‘eligible’ social security numbers than there are citizens in the USA. This might be the biggest fraud in history,” he added.

Following the last DOGE report, the SSA responded, arguing that those millions do not refer to individuals who are receiving benefits, but those who “do not have a date of death associated with their record.”

They also have claimed that while the agency receives millions of death reports each year, “less than one-third of 1 percent are erroneously reported deaths that need to be corrected.”

