Directors reach labor deal with Hollywood studios, writers still on strike

Writers Guild of America (WGA) East members participate in a “Rally at the Rock” strike event outside of the NBCUniversal offices on May 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

1:07 PM – Monday, June 5, 2023

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) has reached a tentative deal with Hollywood’s major studios, likely avoiding a work stoppage that would have pressured media companies to settle with the striking writers.

Advertisement

The deal, which is being presented to the DGA board on Tuesday, is described as a “historic new three-year collective bargaining agreement.” The DGA negotiating committee said that the deal provides vast improvements for every director, assistant director, associate director, unit production manager, and stage manager in the Guild.

Gains in wages and residuals, plus guardrails around the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are included in the agreement, according to the DGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

The deal also includes safety advancements, such as the requirement of a dedicated safety supervisor, expanded safety training programs for the directors and their teams, and the ban of live ammunition on set.

Since May 2nd, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike, shutting down and stalling many television and film productions with no new negotiations being scheduled with the studios.

Netflix has already postponed the production of programs like “Stranger Things.” Warner Bros. Discovery’s “Game of Thrones” spinoff also had its writers room affected, and Disney and Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” and “Blade” have also stopped production, albeit just temporarily.

During the writers strike in 2007 and 2008, a studio deal with the DGA had prompted writers to head back to the bargaining table. However, that strategy would reportedly not work this time.

WGA representatives did not respond to requests for comment, but writers did voice their reactions on social media platforms.

“Happy for gains DGA members made, frustrated we were stonewalled on all our asks. My resolve is only stronger,” said writer Bill Wolkoff.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors, are seeking protections against the use of AI and increased compensation as companies have benefited from the popularity of streaming services.

SAG-AFTRA has asked members to give its negotiators the power to call a strike with results of that vote expected to be announced on Monday. Contract talks between actors and studios will begin on Wednesday with their current agreement expiring on June 30th.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts