DeSantis tells Newsom to run against Biden for Dem nomination

(Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:03 PM – Thursday, June 15, 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsom have been hitting back at each other on immigration, education, and other cultural problems in recent weeks.

Advertisement

On Thursday, DeSantis (R-Fla.), who is aiming for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, mocked Newsom (D-Calif.) and wondered why he has not decided to enter the race himself.

“He has a real serious fixation on the state of Florida,” DeSantis said about Newsom during a press conference. “I mean, I think it’s just bizarre that he does that. What I would tell him is, you know what — ‘stop pussyfooting around.'”

“Are you going to throw your hat in the ring and challenge Joe? Are you going to get in and do it? Or are you just going to sit on the sidelines?” he asked.

Following the press conference, DeSantis’ campaign announced that it is selling T-shirts with the phrase “STOP PUSSYFOOTING AROUND.”

Their antagonism has been fueled further by DeSantis’ recent plan to transport migrants from Texas to Sacramento.

This month, Newsom stated that he suspected a crime had been committed and directed the state of California to open an inquiry into the acts of the DeSantis administration.

“Now, who’s ultimately accountable and responsible? I mean, the buck should stop with Ron DeSantis and the games he’s playing,” Newsom said. “But it’s the folks on the front lines that were doing the dirty work. And that’s ultimately what we have to determine, is where the culpability lands and resides.”

Newsom also threatened DeSantis with abduction charges in connection with the migrant plane incident, referring to him as a “small pathetic man.”

Before Biden announced his re-election campaign last year, California Governor Gavin Newsom had ruled out being an opponent of his for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that aired on Monday, Newsom dismissed any suggestion that he will run for president in 2024, expressing support for Biden.

Only a few long-shot candidates have entered the race to challenge Biden for the Democratic nomination, and none are reportedly likely to defeat him with his constant support from mainstream media.

Newsom did not reply to a request for comment.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts