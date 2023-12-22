DeSantis Campaign: No Phonier Politician Than Nikki Haley

Former Governor from South Carolina and UN ambassador Nikki Haley gestures toward Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during the second Republican presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on September 27, 2023. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Jacob Miller

9:44 AM – Friday, December 22, 2023

The DeSantis campaign has taken a shot at fellow GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

In a new ad released on Thursday, DeSantis (R-Fla.) pointed out that Haley (R-S.C.) has flip flopped on several policies, including relations with China, abortions and government censorship.

The ad asked “aside from Hillary Clinton, has there ever been a phonier politician than tricky Nikki?”

The footage featured in the ad showed various examples of Haley contradicting herself.

This isn’t the first time this week that the Floridian has been critical of Haley. On Tuesday, DeSantis launched a new website called “Trump-Nikki 2024.” On the site, he suggests that Haley is running for the presidency in hopes of being Donald Trump’s vice president.

“For years, Nikki Haley has wanted to be Donald Trump’s Vice President… and now she is using her 2024 candidacy to finally make her VP dream a reality by following the lead of the former president as they’ve combined to spend over $30 million against Ron DeSantis, all while she refuses to attack Trump,” the website states.

Recent polls have showed that Haley is now neck-and-neck with DeSantis. The former South Carolina governor is leading DeSantis in New Hampshire.

Neither candidate is leading the GOP pack. Former President Trump is leading the group. He currently has 63.9% support nationally.

