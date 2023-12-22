AG Ed Meese Files Amicus With SCOTUS, Arguing Special Counsel Jack Smith Was Illegally-Appointed

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

10:27 AM – Friday, December 22, 2023

Reagan-era Attorney General Ed Meese has filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court, arguing that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s position designation is unconstitutional.

Advertisement

The Republican filed the brief this week. In it, he states that Smith was made more powerful than the 93-regular U.S. attorneys, yet he was not even confirmed by the Senate.

Meese contended that Attorney General Merrick Garland had no authority to unilaterally appoint Smith, a private citizen, to such a powerful position without any sort of Senate confirmation.

“Not clothed in the authority of the federal government, Smith is a modern example of the naked emperor,” the December 20th amicus brief argued. “Improperly appointed, he has no more authority to represent the United States in this court than Bryce Harper, Taylor Swift or Jeff Bezos.”

The brief was filed in response to Smith’s request to expedite his case against 45th President Donald Trump. The Special Counsel introduced a case regarding Trump’s alleged intentions to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden in 2020.

If the Supreme Court takes up the case and rules on the side of Meese, we could see the federal charges against former President Trump tossed out the door.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!