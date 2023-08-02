DeSantis-Backed Board Abolishes Disney World District DEI Programs

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:50 PM – Wednesday, August 2, 2023

All diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at the Walt Disney World park and resort have been abolished by appointees of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

On Tuesday, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District issued a statement announcing the elimination of its DEI committee and any associated job responsibilities.

The administration of Walt Disney World is now under the direction of DeSantis (R-Fla.) appointees, echoing the agenda of the governor of Florida, who has advocated for the elimination of similar programs in higher education and other sectors.

The district’s new administrator, Glenton Gilzean, stated his opinion on the matter.

“The so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives were advanced during the tenure of the previous board and they were illegal and simply unAmerican,” said Gilzean. “Our district will no longer participate in any attempt to divide us by race or advance the notion that we are not created equal.”

DeSantis and Disney, which is one of the greatest employers and taxpayers in the state, have been engaged in a standoff for some time. Disney, led by CEO Bob Iger, sued the governor for assuming control of its long-held autonomous district in punishment for the business’s critiquing legislation known as “Don’t Say Gay.” A string of regulations targeting speech, books, and education have been added to the state’s laws in response to DeSantis’ war with “wokeness.”

The Florida governor assumed control of the district as retribution through legislation supported by Republican lawmakers, and he created a new board of supervisors to manage the municipal functions for the sizable theme parks and hotels.

Disney filed a lawsuit against DeSantis and his five board nominees in federal court, alleging that the Florida governor’s retaliatory action violated the company’s free speech rights.

This abolishment follows the Supreme Court’s ruling in June that racial preferences in college admissions are unlawful. Companies that use the same procedures in recruiting, promotion, and other employment choices may face liability difficulties as a result of the decision.

