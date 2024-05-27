Democrat Sen. Murphy Claims Biden Can’t Secure Southern Border

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) speaks to reporters outside of the Senate Chambers of the U.S. Capitol on June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Rayana Unutoa

12:19 PM – Monday, May 27, 2024

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy has suggested that President Joe Biden is unable to secure the border.

Advertisement

During an interview on CBS on Sunday, Murphy (D-Conn.) said Biden has limited ability to issue executive orders that would have an impact on the border.

The Democrat claimed that Biden can’t conjure resources and that if he tried to shut down portions of the border, a court would block that order.

Last week, Senate Republicans were up in arms about the Democrats push to revive an already failed border bill.

However, Murphy insisted that a bipartisan bill is the only way to secure the border.

“I think the only thing that will bring order to the southwest border is bipartisan legislation,” Murphy stated. “We have a bipartisan border bill. If Republicans decided to support it, it would pass. We could get it to the president’s desk. It is up to Donald Trump and Republicans as to whether they want to solve the problem at the border, or whether they want to keep the border a mess because it helps them politically in this upcoming election.”

This comes as border patrol is reportedly on pace to record up to 120,000 apprehensions in May alone.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!