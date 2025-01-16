David Lynch, Surrealist Director Known For ‘Twin Peaks’ And ‘Blue Velvet,’ Passes At 78

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 27: Director David Lynch arrives at the David Lynch Foundation Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 27, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:41 PM – Thursday, January 16, 2025

Legendary director David Lynch, who explored the intricacies of American everyday life in the seminal television series “Twin Peaks” and the surrealist films “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive,” has passed away.

Advertisement

He was 78-years-old.

Lynch’s official Facebook page featured a post from his family confirming his passing. The cause of death was not stated.

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch,” the post reads. “We would appreciate some privacy at this time.” “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us,” Lynch’s family added. “But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

Over the course of his career, lasting almost fifty years, Lynch became one of the most creative and philosophically audacious voices in American entertainment, exposing viewers to concepts and imagery that are usually associated with the avant-garde art genre.



His work has been fervently examined and discussed in film studies classes at American high schools and colleges, and he has been admired by film buffs of all ages.

Lynch experimented with science fiction (“Dune” -1984) and he produced one G-rated road movie (“The Straight Story” – 1999). His primary focus in his work was highlighting the eerie and morbid elements beneath the surface of America’s “white picket fence” ideal — as well as diving deep into the human psyche.

His television series “Twin Peaks” (1990–1991) was a startling fusion of primetime soap opera, metaphysical horror, and murder mystery.

Additionally, Lynch’s 1986 noir “Blue Velvet” film solidified his status as one of the key American directors of his time.

However, Lynch’s on-screen presence had diminished in recent years.

His last feature film, “Inland Empire,” came out almost 20 years ago. In 2017, he made a triumphant comeback to the world of “Twin Peaks” with an 18-part limited series on Showtime that captivated both new and longtime fans.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts