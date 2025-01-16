Aide: Nancy Pelosi Will Skip Trump’s Inauguration

House minority leader Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, speaks during a press conference at Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC on November 6, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:04 PM – Thursday, January 16, 2025

Former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently announced that she will be skipping President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, after ousting President Joe Biden and endorsing failed Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.

Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) decision to skip Trump’s inauguration is expected but opposite to her previous move, since she attended Trump’s inauguration back in 2017.

Pelosi’s spokesperson did not give a reason as to why she wouldn’t attend, although she has been a staunch critic of the incoming 47th president, vowing in August that her “goal in life was that man would never step in the White House again.”

Unfortunately for her, that goal was crushed following Trump’s overwhelming election win.

Trump has also characterized Pelosi as an “enemy from within” while campaigning last year, going on to call her “evil, sick, crazy.”

“She’s a crooked person. She’s a bad person, evil. She’s an evil, sick, crazy…”

“Oh no. It starts with a B– but I won’t say it. I want to say it. I want to say it,” Trump stated during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The former House Democrat leader recently broke her hip during an international trip to Luxembourg, which could serve as a potential reason, although she was present for the first day of the new Congress as well as the January 6th certification of the electoral votes.

Pelosi has attended 11 inaugurations in her life, dating back to John F. Kennedy’s inauguration in 1961.

Pelosi joins a number of other House Democrats expected to skip Trump’s inauguration. However, less Democrat lawmakers are expected to boycott the swearing in of the 47th president in comparison to Trump’s first term in office.

Nevertheless, Trump adversaries like Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama are all expected to attend Monday’s swearing-in ceremony.

