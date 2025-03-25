Crockett Responds To ‘Gov. Hot Wheels’ Abbott Remark Backlash, Claims She Was Referring To Migrants On ‘Planes, Trains, And Automobiles’

US Representative Jasmine Crockett, Democrat from Texas, speaks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024.(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:05 PM – Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Texas Democrat Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett quickly responded to the immense backlash she has been receiving after referring to paralyzed Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott as “Governor Hot Wheels.”

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Crockett (D-Texas.) shared a series of posts on X after her “classless” remarks went viral.

Rather than apologizing to the governor of her state, Crockett doubled down and claimed that everyone had misunderstood her comment, as she “wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition.”

“I was [actually] thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable,” Crockett tried to argue.

“Literally, the next line I said was that he was a ‘Hot A** Mess,’ referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition. So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged,” she continued.

In a second thread, she then went on to say that “this is yet another distraction.”

“Keep that same energy for all people, not just your political adversaries,” Crockett wrote.

“Finally, this is yet another distraction. Instead of obsessing over and hanging on to my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on doing the work of the people who elected us to improve their lives,” she concluded.

On Saturday, Crockett had delivered a speech at the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) 2025 Los Angeles dinner — where she purportedly mocked Abbott (R-Texas.) and his disability in her speech.

“Listen, if you’ve ever paid any attention to me, y’all know that I always have remarks, and then something else happens,” Crockett began. “And so we’re gonna do just a couple of remarks and then something else gonna happen and y’all just pray for me cause who knows what I’m gonna end up sayin’?”

“I can tell you that Morgan (Morgan Cox, an HRC board of director) has always been one of those people who will ask ‘What is it that you need?’ You know, a lot of people see you out front, fightin’, but nobody’s really asking you, ‘What do you need to maintain that fight?’” she said a couple of minutes later. “So thank you so much, Morgan, because we in these hot-a** Texas streets, honey. Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, C’mon now.”

“And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-a** mess, honey,” she continued.

In 1984, when Abbott was 26-years-old, he went out for a jog and a large oak tree along his path cracked and fell on his back — leaving him permanently paralyzed from the waist down after crushing multiple vertebrae.

“Doctors discovered several crushed vertebrae splintering into his spinal cord, broken ribs, and damage to vital organs,” Abbott’s website noted.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!