Conor McGregor Bashes Irish Govt For Mass Stabbing

Conor McGregor walks to the ring prior to his super welterweight boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

OAN’s Tom McGrath

11:45 AM – Friday, November 24, 2023

Irish UFC legend Conor McGregor has unleashed a barrage of criticisms against his home country’s mass migration policies.

The cage fighter took to X, the platform previously known as Twitter, to react to the mass stabbing in Dublin. Many individuals believe that the crime was committed by a migrant.

McGregor stated that he does not condone the destruction wrought on by the riots that succeeded the stabbings. However, he said that they are a sign that Ireland is in serious need of some change.

McGregor lambasted the platitudes offered by the Irish politicians, claiming that their open border policies and benefits for non-citizens led to the calamity.

The former champion stated that if the Irish government does not take action to protect its people, he will.

This comes after a woman and a five-year-old girl were stabbed outside of an Irish language primary school on Thursday. The two are in serious condition at the hospital.

