Colorado GOP Threatens To Switch To A Caucus If Ballot Ruling Stays

OAN’s Sophia Flores

4:36 PM – Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Colorado Republican party members have threatened to switch its primary election process to a caucus system. This announcement comes after The Centennial State’s Supreme Court blocked former President Trump from appearing on the primary ballot.

On Tuesday evening, the official Colorado GOP account on X, the platform formally known as Twitter, replied to a comment on Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s video post where he pledged to “withdraw” from Colorado GOP primary amid Trump’s disqualification.

The account indicated that the Party was looking into the possibility of altering the way that Coloradans vote.

“You won’t have to because we will withdraw from the Primary as a Party and convert to a pure caucus system if this is allowed to stand.”

Additionally, Dave Williams, the state’s GOP party chair, rehashed the sentiment in an interview with The Colorado Sun. He told the outlet that if the former president is not on the ballot, then the Colorado GOP “will ignore the primary” results.

In a X (Twitter) Spaces event, he also spoke about his feelings regarding the decision.

“’I’m not going to let these sons of b*tches dictate who we’re going to nominate,” Williams asserted.

The Trump campaign has indicated its plans to appeal the ruling and for it to move to the U.S. Supreme Court. Currently, the court holds a 6-3 conservative majority. Three of the justices on the court were nominated by the 45th president.

