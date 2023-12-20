Ramaswamy Pledges To ‘Withdraw’ From Colorado GOP Primary Amid Trump Disqualification

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:35 AM – Wednesday, December 20, 2023

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has pledged to withdraw from Colorado’s 2024 election ballot in support of former President Donald Trump, who was recently disqualified.

On Tuesday, Ramaswamy took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, saying that the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision is an “attack on democracy.”

“Today’s decision is the latest election interference tactic to silence political opponents and swing the election for whatever puppet the Democrats put up this time by depriving Americans of the right to vote for their candidate of choice,” said Ramaswamy.

Although, a Colorado district judge declared last month that Trump had “incited a mob” to “storm the Capitol on January 6th, 2021,” and he also claimed that the former president was exempt from the 14th Amendment’s protections.

“Having tried every trick in the book to eliminate President Trump from running in this election, the bipartisan Establishment is now deploying a new tactic to bar him from ever holding office again: the 14th Amendment,” Ramaswamy said.

He continued, by expressing that the rest of the GOP presidential candidates should join him in the decision to withdraw from the ballot as a sort of statement.

“I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley do the same immediately − or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for our country,” he wrote.

