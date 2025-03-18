Chief Justice John Roberts Rebukes Trump’s Call To Impeach Judge Who Blocked Deportation Flights

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts attends inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:39 PM – Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has rebuked President Donald Trump’s call for the impeachment of a federal judge after he imposed a 14-day restraining order on Trump’s ability to use the 1798-era Alien Enemies Act.

Advertisement

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” Roberts said in a public statement. “The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”

On Tuesday, Trump called for the impeachment of U.S. District Judge James E. “Jeb” Boasberg, who imposed a 14-day restraining order on Trump’s ability to use the 1798-era Alien Enemies Act in an effort to speed up the process of deporting members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA).

Boasberg was appointed to the federal bench in 2011 by President Barack Obama, but was named a decade earlier to a seat on the D.C. Superior Court by President George W. Bush, according to Midland Daily News.

“This Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected President,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“He didn’t WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn’t WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn’t WIN 2,750 to 525 Counties, HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING! I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY.

“I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do. This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ [sic] I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!! WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Following Trump’s statement, Representative Brandon Gill (R-Texas) introduced articles of impeachment with five co-sponsors — accusing Boasberg of “usurp[ing] the Executive’s constitutional authority” with a “politically motivated ruling.”

An impeachment requires a bare majority in the House, which is currently controlled by Republicans. A subsequent decision to remove an officeholder requires a two-thirds vote by the Senate — where the GOP holds just 53 of 100 seats.

Social media users took to X to express their thoughts on the matter.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!