Demonstrations Erupt Across Mexico After Bones Found In Mass Grave Site At Suspected Cartel Training Ground

People light candles during the vigil ‘Luto Nacional Tehuchitlan’ for those who lost their lives in the ‘Izaguirre Ranch’, at the Zócalo square in Mexico City on March 15, 2025. (Photo by SILVANA FLORES/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:11 PM – Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has responded to protests after a mass grave site was discovered, which is thought to be a suspected cartel training ground.

Ashes, bones, and hundreds of clothing items, along with large ovens were discovered on March 5th on a ranch in Jalisco — where suspected forced recruits were believed to be held.

Families searching for the over 100,000 people missing in Mexico called on Mexican authorities to work harder to find the individuals missing in Mexico.

A group focused on locating missing people, known as the Guerreros Buscadores collective, characterized the site as an “extermination center” with “clandestine crematoriums.”

In response, multiple demonstrations took place in Jalisco, Mexico City, Tijuana, Veracruz, and San Luis Potosi, according to CBS News.

Widespread demonstrations transpired on Saturday, as vigils were placed showcasing rows of shoes and candles — representing the over 100,000 missing individuals.

“I came to speak out for my son and for all the disappeared,” stated 58-year-old Aurora Corona, whose son disappeared last March. “Hopefully they’ll pay attention to us now they see the horrors of the country we live in.”

Meanwhile, Sheinbaum claimed that she would be requesting reform from Congress on Thursday, providing additional support and resources to find and identify missing individuals.

The Mexican president also stated that the country would get rid of its policy of waiting 72 hours before investigating a disappearance, while also making a clear distinction between a missing persons case, and kidnappings.

“We’re working with three government entities, which is fundamental to avoid impunity,” she stated. “It’s very important that families report disappearances…and it’s our obligation to provide support.”

Mexican authorities are still investigating the site, and will provide further information on Wednesday, according to Sheinbaum. The site was reportedly seized by Mexican authorities in September, who at the time claimed to have arrested 10 individuals while freeing two hostages as well as finding a body wrapped in plastic.

The investigation eventually went silent, until an activist group recently entered the ranch and discovered the mass amount of bones and clothing items.

“The discovery is all the more disturbing given that this site had been previously raided as recently as September 2024 by the National Guard and the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office, without crucial evidence being detected,” stated the United Nations Human Rights Office on Friday.

“A lot of families have stepped forward to identify items of clothing,” stated Maribel, a member of the Jalisco Search Warriors, an activist search collective.

“What we want is to stop all of this, the disappearances,” she continued. “We hope that this time [the authorities will] do the work as they should.”

A leader in the activist group, Indira Navarro, stated that the “ranch served as a training site and — even though it sounds awful, really harsh — for extermination.”

Additionally, Jalisco State Prosecutor Salvador González de los Santos stated that he visited the site on Tuesday, confirming multiple groups of human bones were found, while admitting that the authorities efforts have been “insufficient.”

56 bodies were recently found in unmarked mass graves in northern Mexico, along with other mass graves discovered in December in Guadalajara and Chiapas — finding 55 more bodies.

Activist collective groups claim that it is not uncommon for cartels and other organized crime gangs to utilize ovens to incinerate their victims.

